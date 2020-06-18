Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
749 West Roache Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
749 West Roache Street
749 West Roache Street
·
Location
749 West Roache Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
749 W Roache St.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 749 West Roache Street have any available units?
749 West Roache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 749 West Roache Street currently offering any rent specials?
749 West Roache Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 West Roache Street pet-friendly?
No, 749 West Roache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 749 West Roache Street offer parking?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not offer parking.
Does 749 West Roache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 West Roache Street have a pool?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have a pool.
Does 749 West Roache Street have accessible units?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 749 West Roache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 West Roache Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have units with air conditioning.
