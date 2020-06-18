All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 749 West Roache Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
749 West Roache Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

749 West Roache Street

749 West Roache Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

749 West Roache Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
749 W Roache St.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 West Roache Street have any available units?
749 West Roache Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 749 West Roache Street currently offering any rent specials?
749 West Roache Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 West Roache Street pet-friendly?
No, 749 West Roache Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 749 West Roache Street offer parking?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not offer parking.
Does 749 West Roache Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 West Roache Street have a pool?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have a pool.
Does 749 West Roache Street have accessible units?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have accessible units.
Does 749 West Roache Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 West Roache Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 West Roache Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College