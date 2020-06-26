All apartments in Indianapolis
7438 Irick Court
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

7438 Irick Court

7438 Irick Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7438 Irick Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nearly new, spotless home in PIKE Township. Open floorplan with sunroom is perfect for entertaining. Patio and landscaped yard for your outdoor enjoyment. Dream kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7438 Irick Court have any available units?
7438 Irick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7438 Irick Court currently offering any rent specials?
7438 Irick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7438 Irick Court pet-friendly?
No, 7438 Irick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7438 Irick Court offer parking?
No, 7438 Irick Court does not offer parking.
Does 7438 Irick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7438 Irick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7438 Irick Court have a pool?
No, 7438 Irick Court does not have a pool.
Does 7438 Irick Court have accessible units?
No, 7438 Irick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7438 Irick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7438 Irick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7438 Irick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7438 Irick Court does not have units with air conditioning.
