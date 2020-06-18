7436 Sharzad Place

Amenities
Well-appointed and recently renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 1-car garage, 2 Level town home at the Oak view Town homes in South port! New appliances (gas stove!), dry bar, private back patio, one car attached garage! Perry Township Schools. 5 mins from 65, 5 mins from Greenwood Park Mall and 20 mins from Downtown Indy!
App Fee: $45.00
Resident pays: Water/Sewage/Trash/Electric/Gas
Resident- Shovel driveway
Landlord- Landscape/Snow blow Roads
Trash day-Wednesdays
No HOA fees.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.