All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7436 Sharzad Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7436 Sharzad Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:48 PM

7436 Sharzad Place

7436 Sharzad Place · (317) 548-6833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7436 Sharzad Place, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well-appointed and recently renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom 1-car garage, 2 Level town home at the Oak view Town homes in South port! New appliances (gas stove!), dry bar, private back patio, one car attached garage! Perry Township Schools. 5 mins from 65, 5 mins from Greenwood Park Mall and 20 mins from Downtown Indy!

App Fee: $45.00
Resident pays: Water/Sewage/Trash/Electric/Gas
Resident- Shovel driveway
Landlord- Landscape/Snow blow Roads
Trash day-Wednesdays
No HOA fees.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7436 Sharzad Place have any available units?
7436 Sharzad Place has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7436 Sharzad Place have?
Some of 7436 Sharzad Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7436 Sharzad Place currently offering any rent specials?
7436 Sharzad Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7436 Sharzad Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7436 Sharzad Place is pet friendly.
Does 7436 Sharzad Place offer parking?
Yes, 7436 Sharzad Place does offer parking.
Does 7436 Sharzad Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7436 Sharzad Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7436 Sharzad Place have a pool?
No, 7436 Sharzad Place does not have a pool.
Does 7436 Sharzad Place have accessible units?
No, 7436 Sharzad Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7436 Sharzad Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7436 Sharzad Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7436 Sharzad Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity