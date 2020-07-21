Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7430 Country Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7430 Country Brook Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:50 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7430 Country Brook Drive
7430 Country Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Delaware Trail
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
7430 Country Brook Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom Condo for rent. Being remodeled with new flooring and carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7430 Country Brook Drive have any available units?
7430 Country Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7430 Country Brook Drive have?
Some of 7430 Country Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7430 Country Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Country Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Country Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7430 Country Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7430 Country Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 7430 Country Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7430 Country Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 Country Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Country Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7430 Country Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 7430 Country Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7430 Country Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Country Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7430 Country Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Castleton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College