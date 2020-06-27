All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7420 Sharzad Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7420 Sharzad Place
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:22 PM

7420 Sharzad Place

7420 Sharzad Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7420 Sharzad Place, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE TO VIEW ON 02/08/2020!!

Well-appointed and recently renovated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom town home at the Oak view Town homes in South port! New appliances (gas stove!), dry bar, private back patio, one car attached garage! Perry Township Schools. 5 mins from 65, 5 mins from Greenwood Park Mall and 20 mins from Downtown Indy!

App Fee: $45.00
Resident pays: Water/Sewage/Trash/Electric/Gas
Resident- Shovel driveway
Landlord- Landscape/Snow blow Roads
Trash day-Wednesdays
No HOA fees.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Sharzad Place have any available units?
7420 Sharzad Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 Sharzad Place have?
Some of 7420 Sharzad Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Sharzad Place currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Sharzad Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Sharzad Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7420 Sharzad Place is pet friendly.
Does 7420 Sharzad Place offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Sharzad Place offers parking.
Does 7420 Sharzad Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Sharzad Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Sharzad Place have a pool?
No, 7420 Sharzad Place does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Sharzad Place have accessible units?
No, 7420 Sharzad Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Sharzad Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Sharzad Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College