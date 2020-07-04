Rent Calculator
7420 Ridgewood Drive
7420 Ridgewood Drive
7420 Ridgewood Drive
Location
7420 Ridgewood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
EAST/WARREN
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car garage Large 3 bedroom brick ranch home in great neighborhood! Living Room, Dining Room, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Basement, Nice fenced backyard & deck!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7420 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
7420 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7420 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Ridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7420 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Ridgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 7420 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 7420 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7420 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7420 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7420 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7420 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
