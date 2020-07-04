All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 741 N Belleview Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
741 N Belleview Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

741 N Belleview Pl

741 North Belleview Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

741 North Belleview Place, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3d65d1016 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 N Belleview Pl have any available units?
741 N Belleview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 741 N Belleview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
741 N Belleview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 N Belleview Pl pet-friendly?
No, 741 N Belleview Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 741 N Belleview Pl offer parking?
No, 741 N Belleview Pl does not offer parking.
Does 741 N Belleview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 N Belleview Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 N Belleview Pl have a pool?
No, 741 N Belleview Pl does not have a pool.
Does 741 N Belleview Pl have accessible units?
No, 741 N Belleview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 741 N Belleview Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 N Belleview Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 N Belleview Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 N Belleview Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College