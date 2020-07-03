All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

738 Waldemere Ave

738 Waldemere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

738 Waldemere Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b95060702e ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you're also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Waldemere Ave have any available units?
738 Waldemere Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 738 Waldemere Ave currently offering any rent specials?
738 Waldemere Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Waldemere Ave pet-friendly?
No, 738 Waldemere Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 738 Waldemere Ave offer parking?
No, 738 Waldemere Ave does not offer parking.
Does 738 Waldemere Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Waldemere Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Waldemere Ave have a pool?
No, 738 Waldemere Ave does not have a pool.
Does 738 Waldemere Ave have accessible units?
No, 738 Waldemere Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Waldemere Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Waldemere Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Waldemere Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Waldemere Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

