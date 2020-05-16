All apartments in Indianapolis
735 Orange Street
735 Orange Street

735 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

735 Orange St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath half of a duplex home perfect for you and your family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 Orange Street have any available units?
735 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 735 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
735 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 735 Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 735 Orange Street offer parking?
No, 735 Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 735 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 735 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 735 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 735 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 735 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 735 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.

