All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 734 North Gladstone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
734 North Gladstone Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

734 North Gladstone Avenue

734 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

734 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This historic home conveniently located near Linwood Square and the busline has nice features: Hardwood Floors; Spacious Family Room; Formal Dining Room; Updated Bathroom; Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances; Basement with Laundry Hook-Ups; 2-Car Garage; and Fenced Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 North Gladstone Avenue have any available units?
734 North Gladstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 North Gladstone Avenue have?
Some of 734 North Gladstone Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 North Gladstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
734 North Gladstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 North Gladstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 734 North Gladstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 734 North Gladstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 734 North Gladstone Avenue offers parking.
Does 734 North Gladstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 North Gladstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 North Gladstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 734 North Gladstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 734 North Gladstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 734 North Gladstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 734 North Gladstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 North Gladstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College