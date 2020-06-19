All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7330 Railhead Court

7330 Railhead Court · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Railhead Court, Indianapolis, IN 46256
I69-Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,680 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Railhead Court have any available units?
7330 Railhead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 Railhead Court have?
Some of 7330 Railhead Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 Railhead Court currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Railhead Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Railhead Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 Railhead Court is pet friendly.
Does 7330 Railhead Court offer parking?
Yes, 7330 Railhead Court does offer parking.
Does 7330 Railhead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 Railhead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Railhead Court have a pool?
No, 7330 Railhead Court does not have a pool.
Does 7330 Railhead Court have accessible units?
No, 7330 Railhead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Railhead Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 Railhead Court does not have units with dishwashers.
