Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
733 Orange Street
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:50 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
733 Orange Street
733 Orange Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
733 Orange Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath half of a duplex home perfect for you and your family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 Orange Street have any available units?
733 Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 733 Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
733 Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 733 Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 733 Orange Street offer parking?
No, 733 Orange Street does not offer parking.
Does 733 Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Orange Street have a pool?
No, 733 Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 733 Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 733 Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Orange Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Orange Street does not have units with air conditioning.
