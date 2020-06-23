Rent Calculator
7315 East 34th Street
7315 East 34th Street
No Longer Available
Location
7315 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Lawrence township, convenient to schools and interstate. Nice home, wont last!! MORE PHOTOS COMING!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7315 East 34th Street have any available units?
7315 East 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7315 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7315 East 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7315 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7315 East 34th Street offer parking?
No, 7315 East 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7315 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 East 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 7315 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7315 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 7315 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7315 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7315 East 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7315 East 34th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
