Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:44 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
726 North Euclid Avenue
726 North Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
726 North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 726 North Euclid Avenue have any available units?
726 North Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 726 North Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
726 North Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 North Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 North Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 726 North Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 726 North Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 726 North Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 North Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 North Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 726 North Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 726 North Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 726 North Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 726 North Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 North Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 North Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
