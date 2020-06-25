All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 16 2019 at 3:54 PM

7248 Eagle Bay North Drive

7248 Eagle Bay Ndr · No Longer Available
Location

7248 Eagle Bay Ndr, Indianapolis, IN 46254

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, white appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave! The backyard has a wood awing and a storage unit! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive have any available units?
7248 Eagle Bay North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive have?
Some of 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Eagle Bay North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive offers parking.
Does 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive have a pool?
No, 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive have accessible units?
No, 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7248 Eagle Bay North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
