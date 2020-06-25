7248 Eagle Bay North Drive

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, white appliances, electric stove and a built-in microwave! The backyard has a wood awing and a storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.