All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
723 North SOMERSET Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM
723 North SOMERSET Avenue
723 North Somerset Avenue
No Longer Available
723 North Somerset Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
oven
refrigerator
oven
refrigerator
Nice 2 Bedroom Bungalow near 10th and Tibbs Ave. Has an unfinished basement and a nice yard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 723 North SOMERSET Avenue have any available units?
723 North SOMERSET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 723 North SOMERSET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
723 North SOMERSET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 North SOMERSET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 723 North SOMERSET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 723 North SOMERSET Avenue offer parking?
No, 723 North SOMERSET Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 723 North SOMERSET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 North SOMERSET Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 North SOMERSET Avenue have a pool?
No, 723 North SOMERSET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 723 North SOMERSET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 723 North SOMERSET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 723 North SOMERSET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 North SOMERSET Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 North SOMERSET Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 North SOMERSET Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
