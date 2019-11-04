All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7226 E 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7226 E 34th St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

7226 E 34th St

7226 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7226 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 bth 1 car garage - Property Id: 172415

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172415p
Property Id 172415

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5274830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 E 34th St have any available units?
7226 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7226 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
7226 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 E 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 7226 E 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7226 E 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 7226 E 34th St offers parking.
Does 7226 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7226 E 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 7226 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7226 E 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College