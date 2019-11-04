Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7226 E 34th St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 5
7226 E 34th St
7226 East 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7226 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 1 bth 1 car garage - Property Id: 172415
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172415p
Property Id 172415
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5274830)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7226 E 34th St have any available units?
7226 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7226 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
7226 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 E 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 7226 E 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7226 E 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 7226 E 34th St offers parking.
Does 7226 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7226 E 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 7226 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7226 E 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7226 E 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.
