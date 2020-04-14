All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

7221 E 35th St

7221 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7221 East 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
East side 3 bedroom home - Three bedroom, 1 bath, one story home in Warren Twp with gas heat, and garage.
Over 1100 square feet!

(RLNE5317331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 E 35th St have any available units?
7221 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7221 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
7221 E 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 E 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 7221 E 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7221 E 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 7221 E 35th St offers parking.
Does 7221 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 E 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 7221 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 7221 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 7221 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 E 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 E 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.

