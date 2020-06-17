722 Terrace Avenue

Amenities

Experience your home, don't just live in it! Shared household with two remaining beautifully furnished rooms are available for first responders or other professionals or students in this newly renovated, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted home. All the high-end, modern must-have features are woven with industrial elements into an original 118- year-old country, "Arts & Crafts" period house, . This home comes fully furnished, dishes, linens, coffee bistro and all. UTILITIES included. Professional house cleaning and laundry service available. Just 3 Minutes to downtown! When everything reopens again, walk to Coffeehouse and restaurant around the corner and nightlife in historic Fountain Square across the bridge. Eli Lilly is a walk away as well. Hospitals, technology, downtown business, universities and restaurants all in a 1 to 6 mile radius make this the perfect location for professionals or students in those fields.

