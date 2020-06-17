All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

722 Terrace Avenue

722 Terrace Avenue · (619) 368-3810
Location

722 Terrace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $800 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Arts & Crafts House - Property Id: 241376

Experience your home, don't just live in it! Shared household with two remaining beautifully furnished rooms are available for first responders or other professionals or students in this newly renovated, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted home. All the high-end, modern must-have features are woven with industrial elements into an original 118- year-old country, "Arts & Crafts" period house, . This home comes fully furnished, dishes, linens, coffee bistro and all. UTILITIES included. Professional house cleaning and laundry service available. Just 3 Minutes to downtown! When everything reopens again, walk to Coffeehouse and restaurant around the corner and nightlife in historic Fountain Square across the bridge. Eli Lilly is a walk away as well. Hospitals, technology, downtown business, universities and restaurants all in a 1 to 6 mile radius make this the perfect location for professionals or students in those fields.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241376
Property Id 241376

(RLNE5808325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Terrace Avenue have any available units?
722 Terrace Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Terrace Avenue have?
Some of 722 Terrace Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Terrace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
722 Terrace Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Terrace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 Terrace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 722 Terrace Avenue offer parking?
No, 722 Terrace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 722 Terrace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Terrace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Terrace Avenue have a pool?
No, 722 Terrace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 722 Terrace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 722 Terrace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Terrace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Terrace Avenue has units with dishwashers.
