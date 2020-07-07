Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7218 E 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7218 E 34th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7218 E 34th St
7218 East 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
7218 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
North East side - 3 bedroom ranch. - Three bedroom, one story home near 34th and Shadeland. Gas heat. .One car garage.
(RLNE4517903)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7218 E 34th St have any available units?
7218 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7218 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
7218 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 E 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 7218 E 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7218 E 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 7218 E 34th St offers parking.
Does 7218 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 E 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 7218 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 7218 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 7218 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 E 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 E 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 E 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Castleton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College