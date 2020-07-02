All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

720 S Norfolk St

720 South Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 South Norfolk Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3d772f044 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 S Norfolk St have any available units?
720 S Norfolk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 720 S Norfolk St currently offering any rent specials?
720 S Norfolk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 S Norfolk St pet-friendly?
No, 720 S Norfolk St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 720 S Norfolk St offer parking?
No, 720 S Norfolk St does not offer parking.
Does 720 S Norfolk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 S Norfolk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 S Norfolk St have a pool?
No, 720 S Norfolk St does not have a pool.
Does 720 S Norfolk St have accessible units?
No, 720 S Norfolk St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 S Norfolk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 S Norfolk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 S Norfolk St have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 S Norfolk St does not have units with air conditioning.

