All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 718 Parkway Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
718 Parkway Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

718 Parkway Ave

718 Parkway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

718 Parkway Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a44f21b007 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Parkway Ave have any available units?
718 Parkway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 718 Parkway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
718 Parkway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Parkway Ave pet-friendly?
No, 718 Parkway Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 718 Parkway Ave offer parking?
No, 718 Parkway Ave does not offer parking.
Does 718 Parkway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Parkway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Parkway Ave have a pool?
No, 718 Parkway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 718 Parkway Ave have accessible units?
No, 718 Parkway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Parkway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Parkway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Parkway Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Parkway Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College