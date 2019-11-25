Rent Calculator
717 Dequincy Ave
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM
1 of 1
717 Dequincy Ave
717 N Dequincy St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
717 N Dequincy St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
LR, bonus room, pantry, mudroom, central air, off street parking, washer/dryer hook up in basement.
New paint, new blinds, hardwood floors, new linoleum in kitchen& bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Dequincy Ave have any available units?
717 Dequincy Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 717 Dequincy Ave have?
Some of 717 Dequincy Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 717 Dequincy Ave currently offering any rent specials?
717 Dequincy Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Dequincy Ave pet-friendly?
No, 717 Dequincy Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 717 Dequincy Ave offer parking?
Yes, 717 Dequincy Ave offers parking.
Does 717 Dequincy Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Dequincy Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Dequincy Ave have a pool?
No, 717 Dequincy Ave does not have a pool.
Does 717 Dequincy Ave have accessible units?
No, 717 Dequincy Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Dequincy Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Dequincy Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
