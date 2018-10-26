Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
717 Cottage Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM
717 Cottage Avenue
717 Cottage Avenue
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
717 Cottage Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Cottage Avenue have any available units?
717 Cottage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 717 Cottage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
717 Cottage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Cottage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 717 Cottage Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 717 Cottage Avenue offer parking?
No, 717 Cottage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 717 Cottage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Cottage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Cottage Avenue have a pool?
No, 717 Cottage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 717 Cottage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 717 Cottage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Cottage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Cottage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Cottage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Cottage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
