Indianapolis, IN
716 east 38th street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

716 east 38th street

716 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beatiful spacious home close to the downtown - Property Id: 179969

Beatiful property recently remodeled with new carpet new floors and kitchen. Close to to the bus lines including the red line easy access to downtown and broadripple.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179969p
Property Id 179969

(RLNE5332088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 east 38th street have any available units?
716 east 38th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 east 38th street have?
Some of 716 east 38th street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 east 38th street currently offering any rent specials?
716 east 38th street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 east 38th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 east 38th street is pet friendly.
Does 716 east 38th street offer parking?
No, 716 east 38th street does not offer parking.
Does 716 east 38th street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 east 38th street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 east 38th street have a pool?
No, 716 east 38th street does not have a pool.
Does 716 east 38th street have accessible units?
No, 716 east 38th street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 east 38th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 east 38th street does not have units with dishwashers.

