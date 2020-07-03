716 East 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Meridian Kessler
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beatiful spacious home close to the downtown - Property Id: 179969
Beatiful property recently remodeled with new carpet new floors and kitchen. Close to to the bus lines including the red line easy access to downtown and broadripple. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179969p Property Id 179969
(RLNE5332088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 east 38th street have any available units?
716 east 38th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.