All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7152 Kimble Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7152 Kimble Drive
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

7152 Kimble Drive

7152 Kimble Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7152 Kimble Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,567 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4998363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7152 Kimble Drive have any available units?
7152 Kimble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7152 Kimble Drive have?
Some of 7152 Kimble Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7152 Kimble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7152 Kimble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7152 Kimble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7152 Kimble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7152 Kimble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7152 Kimble Drive offers parking.
Does 7152 Kimble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7152 Kimble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7152 Kimble Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7152 Kimble Drive has a pool.
Does 7152 Kimble Drive have accessible units?
No, 7152 Kimble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7152 Kimble Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7152 Kimble Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
The Springs Apartment Homes
8851 Springside Ln E
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College