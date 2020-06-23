All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7150 Highland Road

7150 Highland Road · No Longer Available
Location

7150 Highland Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath Cape Cod with a large yard tucked away but convenient to Michigan Road and I-465. Large two car detached garage. Washer/Dryer hook-up. Home is owned by a professional Realtor. Dishwasher is non-operational.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Highland Road have any available units?
7150 Highland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 Highland Road have?
Some of 7150 Highland Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Highland Road currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Highland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Highland Road pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Highland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7150 Highland Road offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Highland Road does offer parking.
Does 7150 Highland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Highland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Highland Road have a pool?
No, 7150 Highland Road does not have a pool.
Does 7150 Highland Road have accessible units?
No, 7150 Highland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Highland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7150 Highland Road has units with dishwashers.
