7150 Highland Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Three bedroom, two bath Cape Cod with a large yard tucked away but convenient to Michigan Road and I-465. Large two car detached garage. Washer/Dryer hook-up. Home is owned by a professional Realtor. Dishwasher is non-operational.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7150 Highland Road have any available units?
7150 Highland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.