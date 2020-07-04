7140 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46226 Arlington Woods
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST// LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP ** 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE This home offers a new large kitchen area with refinished hardwood floors and new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large unfinished basement on a quite street. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7140 E. 38th St have any available units?
7140 E. 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.