Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:13 PM

7140 E. 38th St

7140 E 38th St · No Longer Available
Location

7140 E 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST// LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP **
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE
This home offers a new large kitchen area with refinished hardwood floors and new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large unfinished basement on a quite street. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 E. 38th St have any available units?
7140 E. 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7140 E. 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
7140 E. 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 E. 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 7140 E. 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7140 E. 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 7140 E. 38th St offers parking.
Does 7140 E. 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 E. 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 E. 38th St have a pool?
No, 7140 E. 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 7140 E. 38th St have accessible units?
No, 7140 E. 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 E. 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7140 E. 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7140 E. 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7140 E. 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.

