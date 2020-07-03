All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 713 N Chester Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
713 N Chester Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 N Chester Ave

713 North Chester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

713 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7cddb74012 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 N Chester Ave have any available units?
713 N Chester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 713 N Chester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
713 N Chester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 N Chester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 713 N Chester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 713 N Chester Ave offer parking?
No, 713 N Chester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 713 N Chester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 N Chester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 N Chester Ave have a pool?
No, 713 N Chester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 713 N Chester Ave have accessible units?
No, 713 N Chester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 713 N Chester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 N Chester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 N Chester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 N Chester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College