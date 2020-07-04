All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 712 N Elder Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
712 N Elder Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 N Elder Ave

712 North Elder Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

712 North Elder Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/695c5a90fc ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 N Elder Ave have any available units?
712 N Elder Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 712 N Elder Ave currently offering any rent specials?
712 N Elder Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 N Elder Ave pet-friendly?
No, 712 N Elder Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 712 N Elder Ave offer parking?
No, 712 N Elder Ave does not offer parking.
Does 712 N Elder Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 N Elder Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 N Elder Ave have a pool?
No, 712 N Elder Ave does not have a pool.
Does 712 N Elder Ave have accessible units?
No, 712 N Elder Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 712 N Elder Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 N Elder Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 N Elder Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 N Elder Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College