710 Sunglow Circle

This is a spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Wayne Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! The home is located in a cul-de-sac with a large backyard and deck. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.



UTILITIES: All Electric.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.



