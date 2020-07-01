All apartments in Indianapolis
710 Sunglow Circle

710 Sunglow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

710 Sunglow Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Wayne Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! The home is located in a cul-de-sac with a large backyard and deck. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Sunglow Circle have any available units?
710 Sunglow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Sunglow Circle have?
Some of 710 Sunglow Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Sunglow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
710 Sunglow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Sunglow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Sunglow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 710 Sunglow Circle offer parking?
No, 710 Sunglow Circle does not offer parking.
Does 710 Sunglow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Sunglow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Sunglow Circle have a pool?
No, 710 Sunglow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 710 Sunglow Circle have accessible units?
No, 710 Sunglow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Sunglow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Sunglow Circle has units with dishwashers.

