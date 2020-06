Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This home is truly amazing...with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. You will have 1400 sq feet with lots of room for you and your family to move around in. Located close to everything you need the location is great. The owner has made sure this home is super clean, move-in ready and has lots of updated making it look and feel very modern. You won't want to miss out on this opportunity. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental. This property accepts Section 8.