Indianapolis, IN
7053 Sun Court
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

7053 Sun Court

7053 Sun Court
Indianapolis
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7053 Sun Court, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,716 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5078575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7053 Sun Court have any available units?
7053 Sun Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7053 Sun Court currently offering any rent specials?
7053 Sun Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7053 Sun Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7053 Sun Court is pet friendly.
Does 7053 Sun Court offer parking?
No, 7053 Sun Court does not offer parking.
Does 7053 Sun Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7053 Sun Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7053 Sun Court have a pool?
Yes, 7053 Sun Court has a pool.
Does 7053 Sun Court have accessible units?
No, 7053 Sun Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7053 Sun Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7053 Sun Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7053 Sun Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7053 Sun Court does not have units with air conditioning.
