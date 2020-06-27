Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
7028 Bluffridge Place
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:21 PM
7028 Bluffridge Place
7028 Bluffridge Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
7028 Bluffridge Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7028 Bluffridge Place have any available units?
7028 Bluffridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7028 Bluffridge Place have?
Some of 7028 Bluffridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 7028 Bluffridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
7028 Bluffridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7028 Bluffridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 7028 Bluffridge Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 7028 Bluffridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 7028 Bluffridge Place offers parking.
Does 7028 Bluffridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7028 Bluffridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7028 Bluffridge Place have a pool?
No, 7028 Bluffridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 7028 Bluffridge Place have accessible units?
No, 7028 Bluffridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7028 Bluffridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7028 Bluffridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Westfield, IN
