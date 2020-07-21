All apartments in Indianapolis
7024 Ira Court

Location

7024 Ira Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,827 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 Ira Court have any available units?
7024 Ira Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 Ira Court have?
Some of 7024 Ira Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 Ira Court currently offering any rent specials?
7024 Ira Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 Ira Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7024 Ira Court is pet friendly.
Does 7024 Ira Court offer parking?
Yes, 7024 Ira Court offers parking.
Does 7024 Ira Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7024 Ira Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 Ira Court have a pool?
Yes, 7024 Ira Court has a pool.
Does 7024 Ira Court have accessible units?
No, 7024 Ira Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 Ira Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 Ira Court has units with dishwashers.
