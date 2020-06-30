All apartments in Indianapolis
702 Russell Ave

702 Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 Russell Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Townhouse for Rent in the middle of Stadium Village (Lucas Oil). Walking distance to everything. Private 2 bedroom 1 bath , patio, private parking. Great Downtown Location. Furnished or unfurnished. Short or long term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Russell Ave have any available units?
702 Russell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 702 Russell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 Russell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Russell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 702 Russell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 702 Russell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 702 Russell Ave offers parking.
Does 702 Russell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Russell Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Russell Ave have a pool?
No, 702 Russell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 Russell Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 Russell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Russell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Russell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Russell Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Russell Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

