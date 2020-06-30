702 Russell Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225 Downtown Indianapolis
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
furnished
patio / balcony
parking
Townhouse for Rent in the middle of Stadium Village (Lucas Oil). Walking distance to everything. Private 2 bedroom 1 bath , patio, private parking. Great Downtown Location. Furnished or unfurnished. Short or long term rental.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Does 702 Russell Ave have any available units?
702 Russell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.