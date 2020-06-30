Rent Calculator
702 East 53rd Street
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:24 PM

702 East 53rd Street
702 E 53rd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
702 E 53rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bungalow in great location. Walk to many shops & restaurants. Easy access to Monon Trail. Just minutes to Broad Ripple Village.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 East 53rd Street have any available units?
702 East 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 702 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
702 East 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 702 East 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 702 East 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 702 East 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 702 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 East 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 702 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 702 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 702 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 702 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 East 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 East 53rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 East 53rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
