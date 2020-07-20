Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7015 Red Lake Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7015 Red Lake Ct
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7015 Red Lake Ct
7015 Red Lake Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7015 Red Lake Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Home You've Been Looking For! -
(RLNE4847300)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7015 Red Lake Ct have any available units?
7015 Red Lake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 7015 Red Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Red Lake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Red Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Red Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Red Lake Ct offer parking?
No, 7015 Red Lake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Red Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Red Lake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Red Lake Ct have a pool?
No, 7015 Red Lake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Red Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 7015 Red Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Red Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 Red Lake Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7015 Red Lake Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7015 Red Lake Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Castleton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College