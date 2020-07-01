6930 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214 Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST/WAYNE TWP 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car garage A spacious brick ranch located in Ben Davis School district. Home is in a nice neighborhood on a large lot with mature trees. Recently renovated with tile floors and fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6930 W 16th St have any available units?
6930 W 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.