6921 Amber Valley Drive

Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 3034 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, garden tub, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-65. Pets will be considered case by case. If approved, the applicant will pay $30 per month per pet in addition to rent, plus an upfront $300 non refundable pet deposit. We will also require proof of renters insurance for pets



This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



