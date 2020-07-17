All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 24 2020 at 10:44 PM

6921 Amber Valley Drive

6921 Amber Valley Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1986317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6921 Amber Valley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,620

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3034 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 3034 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, garden tub, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from I-65. Pets will be considered case by case. If approved, the applicant will pay $30 per month per pet in addition to rent, plus an upfront $300 non refundable pet deposit. We will also require proof of renters insurance for pets

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.indy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Fireplace,Disposal,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,No cats,Dogs ok up to 40 lbs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
6921 Amber Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Amber Valley Drive have?
Some of 6921 Amber Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Amber Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Amber Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 6921 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Amber Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 6921 Amber Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6921 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 Amber Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
