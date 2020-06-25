All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 14 2019

6918 North Crittenden Avenue

6918 Crittenden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6918 Crittenden Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ravenswood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave included. The house is in final stage of remodeling and available for rent on May 1. No pet and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6918 North Crittenden Avenue have any available units?
6918 North Crittenden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6918 North Crittenden Avenue have?
Some of 6918 North Crittenden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 North Crittenden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6918 North Crittenden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6918 North Crittenden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6918 North Crittenden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6918 North Crittenden Avenue offer parking?
No, 6918 North Crittenden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6918 North Crittenden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6918 North Crittenden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6918 North Crittenden Avenue have a pool?
No, 6918 North Crittenden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6918 North Crittenden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6918 North Crittenden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6918 North Crittenden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6918 North Crittenden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
