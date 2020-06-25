6918 North Crittenden Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house. Washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave included. The house is in final stage of remodeling and available for rent on May 1. No pet and no smoking.