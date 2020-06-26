All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6914 Governors Point Drive

6914 Governors Point Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Governors Point Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,534 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Governors Point Drive have any available units?
6914 Governors Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 Governors Point Drive have?
Some of 6914 Governors Point Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Governors Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Governors Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Governors Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6914 Governors Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6914 Governors Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6914 Governors Point Drive offers parking.
Does 6914 Governors Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 Governors Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Governors Point Drive have a pool?
No, 6914 Governors Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6914 Governors Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 6914 Governors Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Governors Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6914 Governors Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
