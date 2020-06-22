All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

6821 Littleton Dr

6821 Littleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Littleton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Split-level in quiet neighborhood! - Perfectly situated on a large corner-lot in an established neighborhood, yet only minutes to the interstate & short commute to downtown, this south-side gem will check all of your boxes. The interior of this tri-level features a large formal living room, fully-equipped galley-style kitchen and dining room on the main floor, 3 bedrooms on the top level, and a roomy family/recreation room in the lower level, along with a laundry room, half bath, and an area for a workshop or hobby room. Pride of ownership shows with updated kitchen/baths, fresh paint throughout and beautiful floor coverings. The back door opens to a large patio and outdoor kitchen area that makes entertaining a breeze! Great curb appeal in a great neighborhood! Please contact us today to arrange your showing!

(RLNE4329406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Littleton Dr have any available units?
6821 Littleton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6821 Littleton Dr have?
Some of 6821 Littleton Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Littleton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Littleton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Littleton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Littleton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Littleton Dr offer parking?
No, 6821 Littleton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6821 Littleton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 Littleton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Littleton Dr have a pool?
No, 6821 Littleton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Littleton Dr have accessible units?
No, 6821 Littleton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Littleton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Littleton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
