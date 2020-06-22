6821 Littleton Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse

Beautiful Split-level in quiet neighborhood! - Perfectly situated on a large corner-lot in an established neighborhood, yet only minutes to the interstate & short commute to downtown, this south-side gem will check all of your boxes. The interior of this tri-level features a large formal living room, fully-equipped galley-style kitchen and dining room on the main floor, 3 bedrooms on the top level, and a roomy family/recreation room in the lower level, along with a laundry room, half bath, and an area for a workshop or hobby room. Pride of ownership shows with updated kitchen/baths, fresh paint throughout and beautiful floor coverings. The back door opens to a large patio and outdoor kitchen area that makes entertaining a breeze! Great curb appeal in a great neighborhood! Please contact us today to arrange your showing!



