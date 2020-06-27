All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:12 AM

6815 Amber Springs Way

6815 Amber Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Amber Springs Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 Amber Springs Way have any available units?
6815 Amber Springs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6815 Amber Springs Way currently offering any rent specials?
6815 Amber Springs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 Amber Springs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6815 Amber Springs Way is pet friendly.
Does 6815 Amber Springs Way offer parking?
No, 6815 Amber Springs Way does not offer parking.
Does 6815 Amber Springs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 Amber Springs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 Amber Springs Way have a pool?
No, 6815 Amber Springs Way does not have a pool.
Does 6815 Amber Springs Way have accessible units?
No, 6815 Amber Springs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 Amber Springs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 Amber Springs Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 Amber Springs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 Amber Springs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
