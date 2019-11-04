All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6806 East 21st Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6806 East 21st Street - 3
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

6806 East 21st Street - 3

6806 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6806 East 21st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated. New paint, new blinds, new flooring in kitchen, new carpet in both bedrooms, new fixtures, very nice apartment, located on the near East side. Secured entry, with snow removal, and lawn-care provided.

We accept pets with approval and deposit. No breed restrictions. $300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet and $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for multiple pet. $30 application fee per adult. For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to check out our website at kpmshomes.managebuiding.com
For more information, or to view this property, please contact Lindsey Harness at 317-965-0263 (Direct dial/text)
Recently renovated. New paint, new blinds, new flooring in kitchen, new carpet in both bedrooms, new fixtures, very nice apartment, located on the near East side. Secured entry, with snow removal, and lawn-care provided.

We accept pets with approval and deposit. No breed restrictions. $300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet and $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for multiple pet. $30 application fee per adult. For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to check out our website at kpmshomes.managebuiding.com
For more information, or to view this property, please contact Lindsey Harness at 317-965-0263 (Direct dial/text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 East 21st Street - 3 have any available units?
6806 East 21st Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 East 21st Street - 3 have?
Some of 6806 East 21st Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 East 21st Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6806 East 21st Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 East 21st Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6806 East 21st Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 6806 East 21st Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 6806 East 21st Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 6806 East 21st Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 East 21st Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 East 21st Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 6806 East 21st Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6806 East 21st Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 6806 East 21st Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 East 21st Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6806 East 21st Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College