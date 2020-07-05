Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6805 Governors Point Boulevard
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6805 Governors Point Boulevard
6805 Governors Point Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6805 Governors Point Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PERRY TOWNSHIP
Great updated beautiful 4 bed 2 story 2 car garage with 1/2 acre yard. fireplace, large wood deck and covered front porch. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6805 Governors Point Boulevard have any available units?
6805 Governors Point Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6805 Governors Point Boulevard have?
Some of 6805 Governors Point Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6805 Governors Point Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6805 Governors Point Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 Governors Point Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6805 Governors Point Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6805 Governors Point Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6805 Governors Point Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6805 Governors Point Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 Governors Point Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 Governors Point Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6805 Governors Point Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6805 Governors Point Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6805 Governors Point Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 Governors Point Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 Governors Point Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
