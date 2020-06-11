Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 68 East Troy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
68 East Troy Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
68 East Troy Avenue
68 East Troy Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
68 East Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
North Perry
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located south of downtown, near the interstate and public bus stops. New paint and flooring throughout.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 68 East Troy Avenue have any available units?
68 East Troy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 68 East Troy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
68 East Troy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 East Troy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 68 East Troy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 68 East Troy Avenue offer parking?
No, 68 East Troy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 68 East Troy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 East Troy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 East Troy Avenue have a pool?
No, 68 East Troy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 68 East Troy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 68 East Troy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 68 East Troy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 East Troy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 East Troy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 East Troy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College