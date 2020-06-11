All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6755 Pembridge Way

6755 Pembridge Way
Location

6755 Pembridge Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,717 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6755 Pembridge Way have any available units?
6755 Pembridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6755 Pembridge Way have?
Some of 6755 Pembridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6755 Pembridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
6755 Pembridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6755 Pembridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6755 Pembridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 6755 Pembridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 6755 Pembridge Way does offer parking.
Does 6755 Pembridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6755 Pembridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6755 Pembridge Way have a pool?
No, 6755 Pembridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 6755 Pembridge Way have accessible units?
No, 6755 Pembridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6755 Pembridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6755 Pembridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
