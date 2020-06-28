6746 Derbyshire Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Homecroft
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"Cardinal Creek Apt & Patio Homes" Over 1700 square feet ! Open Floorplan 2 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus sunroom convert to 3rd Bedroom. 2 car garage. **Quiet and Safe neighborhood** Property adjacent to Buck Creek. Walking distance to Southport Park. Convenient location to shopping. Easy access to interstate. Washer/dryer hookup. Pets allowed with additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
