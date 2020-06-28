6746 Derbyshire

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

"Cardinal Creek Apt & Patio Homes" Over 1700 square feet ! Open Floorplan 2 bedroom 2 bath home with bonus sunroom convert to 3rd Bedroom. 2 car garage. **Quiet and Safe neighborhood** Property adjacent to Buck Creek. Walking distance to Southport Park. Convenient location to shopping. Easy access to interstate. Washer/dryer hookup. Pets allowed with additional deposit.