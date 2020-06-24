Rent Calculator
6740 Redan Dr
6740 Redan Dr
6740 Redan Drive
·
No Longer Available
6740 Redan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3513120)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 6740 Redan Dr have any available units?
6740 Redan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6740 Redan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6740 Redan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 Redan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6740 Redan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6740 Redan Dr offer parking?
No, 6740 Redan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6740 Redan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6740 Redan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 Redan Dr have a pool?
No, 6740 Redan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6740 Redan Dr have accessible units?
No, 6740 Redan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 Redan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6740 Redan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6740 Redan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6740 Redan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
